Community Association to hold Black and White Gala fundraiser on Oct. 19

The best community party – our Black & White Gala: A Night at the Speak-easy – is just around the corner. Don’t miss your chance to dance and sip the night away in a “prohibition speak-easy” with live music from the Rich Posmontier Ensemble, a spirits bar including vodka from Tito’s, local beer from Chestnut Hill Brewing Company, wine, and tasty hors d’oeuvres from Phil’s Tavern. The event will take place on the front grounds of the Chestnut Hill Hospital and is hosted by the Chestnut Hill Community Association.

“It’s going to be a fun night for the community and an early nod to getting into the Halloween spirit with your favorite 1920’s Prohibition gear,” said Marilyn Paucker, chairperson for the Gala, who added that Springside Chestnut Hill Academy and Chestnut Hill Hospital have been amazing partners in planning for the event and selling tickets.

Committee members include Ania Borejsza-Wysocka, Cathy Brzozowski, Kate Cacciamani, Pia Druggan, Janet Greenwood Gala, Fred Holzerman, Laura Lucas, Jenny McHugh, Anne McNiff, Christopher Padova, Marilyn Paucker, Dan Pulka, Joanne Sant’Angelo and Jean Wedgwood.

“The hospital is pleased to be the presenting sponsor of the Black & White Gala again this year,” said Cathy Brzozowski, Chestnut Hill Hospital and Black & White Gala committee member. “After crossing through draped panels and misty fog, our beautifully decorated tent will transport our party revelers to a secret speak-easy from the 1920’s. Last year the dance floor was full from 7 p.m. until we closed the doors. We know this year’s party will be just as fun. Open bar, passed hors d’oeuvres and complimentary and convenient valet parking will be available for everyone.”

“It will simply be a magical night,” said Jean Wedgwood, who is overseeing the décor group. “Ham it up, or should we say ‘glam it up’ with your friends and neighbors with an antique car and gangster silhouettes or our gin bathtub distillery displays.”

“This is a great chance for neighbors to get to know each other and mingle with others who are just as passionate about the community association’s advocacy work in our community,” said Laura Lucas, CHCA president. “Many in our community benefit from our development review process that encompasses not only historic preservation but conservation and development. This wonderful event is open to the entire neighborhood and gives everyone a chance to come together and celebrate all the good things that make Chestnut Hill a special place.”

“It’s about giving back to this great community,” said Pia Druggan, Black & White Gala committee member. “I think many parents in the Springside Chestnut Hill Academy care deeply about this community and will welcome a chance to join us and support a great cause. And I can’t wait to see who I know under the flapper headdresses and fedoras.”

Gala proceeds fund community events, neighborhood advocacy efforts and volunteer projects that enhance our community – all managed by the Chestnut Hill Community Association.

Your best 1920s speak-easy embellishments and black tie are preferred attire. For details, a complete list of all our sponsors and to purchase tickets, visit ChestnutHill.org or call 215-248-8810.