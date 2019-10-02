Crime Report: Two burglaries, one robbery, three thefts from vehicles and one theft

The following crime report is for crimes reported in Chestnut Hill from Sept. 23 to Sept. 29, 2019.

Sept. 24. Theft on the 7700 block of Crittenden St. at approximately 10:31 a.m. An employee of Acme Markets told police that someone walked out of the store with five bags of frozen shrimp without paying for them.

Sept. 25. Robbery on Willow Grove Avenue and Stenton Avenue at approximately 10:58 p.m. A man told police he went for a walk when offenders robbed him. They stole his blue iPhone 5 and headphones. The men fled westbound on Willow Grove Avenue from Stenton. The first offender struck the man’s head while the others watched. The offender who struck the man, used his black shirt to cover his face. All three suspect were described as black males in their early 20s.

Sept. 25. Theft from vehicle on the 8700 block of Shawnee St. A man told police he parked his car at the above location with his wallet inside the vehicle. The man told police that an unknown person used his ATM card for a SEPTA fare of $30.54.

Sept. 25. Theft from vehicle on the 700 block of Davidson Road. A woman told police she parked her car around 8 p.m., when she returned she noticed the car was “in disarray” and the vehicle was left unlocked. Taken was an iPhone 6S.

Sept. 27. Burglary. A witness told police she observed several men putting up a ladder in the rear of her residence on the 100 block of Bethlehem Pike. The woman yelled at the men, and they picked up the ladder and fled west on Bethlehem Pike. No entry was gained to the residence.

Sept. 28. Theft from vehicle on the unit block of Valley Green Road. A woman told police that an unknown person broke the passenger side window of her vehicle and took a black iPhone, brown leather messenger bag and a wallet containing ID and bank card. The woman also told police that the thief used her bank card to withdraw $1,200.

Sept. 29. Burglary on the 100 block of East Moreland Avenue at approximately 12:10 p.m. The property manager told police that while he was checking on the listed property, he discovered the lock box holding the key to the house missing, and all the copper pipes taken from the basement.

Summary: Seven crimes – two burglaries, one robbery, three thefts from vehicles and one theft

If you have been a victim of a crime and would like services or support, call Northwest Victim Services at 215-438-4410. For more information about crimes in your neighborhood, call the 14th District Headquarters at 215-686-3140.