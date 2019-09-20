10 pitfalls to avoid when keeping historic homes in great shape

by Patricia Cove

Chestnut Hill is blessed with many individuals who study, research and advocate for the preservation of historic buildings. Shirley Hanson and Nancy Hubby, two preservationists and founding members of the Chestnut Hill Historical Society, now the Chestnut Hill Conservancy, have written a wonderful book called “Preserving and Maintaining the Older Home.”

When writing their book, it became clear that taking care of a historic building is not easy or cheap. And often people delve into projects without realizing the options available, or the long-term consequences of not understanding that the wrong methods employed can forever alter the character of a significant structure.

The Conservancy is a terrific resource when undertaking projects on buildings of a certain age, but in the meantime, Hanson and Hubby came up with a list of possible scenarios that may sound familiar to you, but for which they offer appropriate alternatives that will preserve the historic nature of the building while maintaining its significant features, and may even save you unnecessary costs.

So for your enjoyment, as well as your information and knowledge, I offer this excerpt from their book: “Ten phrases that make historic preservationists very nervous.”

1. “I am just going to hire a contractor to do my addition.”

Sure, working with a competent contractor can be less expensive than hiring an architect, but most contractors are not designers. They are unlikely to have a comprehensive vision and will have limited suggestions on appropriate facade design, materials, colors or detailing that make an addition to a historic house so important. An architect experienced in historic preservation or restoration will be an advocate for appropriate design, while a contractor is an advocate for the construction work that will be done. On the other hand, a strong working relationship between architect, client and the contractor is essential to any successful job.

2. “Of course I go for the lowest price, who wouldn’t?”

Cheap and preservation do not mix well. Historic preservation is just that – long-term preserving of buildings that would be nearly impossible to construct today and that we all hope will be around for another 100 years. Inexpensive components not only will not last, but they often will diminish the value of the structure and undermine the historic fabric of the building. Obviously, it is unreasonable to expect most homeowners to replace their slate roofs with slate, but one would hope that they do not go with the cheapest asphalt tile on the market.

3. “I am lucky because my daughter-in-law is taking a design course at Penn and is going to select paint colors for our house.”

The choice of paint colors ultimately is yours, but there are appropriate pallets for each style of architecture, and you often can obtain information about the original colors that were on an older house. Personal whims or “I painted it blue because it is such a pretty color” tend to clash with the architecture, the immediate neighbors and general historic fabric of the community.

4. “Man, those old windows are drafty. Let’s get some modern ones with thermal panes and snap on mullions that make them easier to clean.”

Windows are a real problem in old houses, but white, plastic windows with fake muntins stick out like a sore thumb. For the primary facade, in particular, every effort should be made to repair the old or get replacement windows that match the old – true divided lights at a minimum, and wood if at all possible. There is some evidence that the old-style double-hung windows last much longer than the new, plastic clad replacements. Many regional millwork companies can produce custom multi-light windows with insulated glass.

5. “Wood rots, so we are replacing those old shingles with vinyl siding – it will last forever.”

And that is the problem. It will look inappropriate forever. As in all of these cases, spending the additional funds will maintain or increase the value of the house. Vinyl siding is appropriate in some circumstances, but cannot ever provide the texture and rhythm of the original shingles.

6. “George gave us the lowest price to patch our masonry and he had a large experienced firm, so let’s go with him.”

Ah, but will he match the existing mortar colors and pointing technique? Everywhere in the community you can see glaring light colored patches where competent masons have patched old walls without the slightest effort to match the original mortar and blend in with the old. This is one of the most common historic restoration problems. You need to find a mason who is willing to work with you or a consultant to match the color and choose an appropriate technique for “finishing” the mortar joints.

7. “Our contractor says that we ought to replace this cracked and tired slate sidewalk with a concrete one.”

Those old bluestone sidewalks are part of the fabric that gives a community its historic character. Though used everywhere, concrete is not a pleasing material compared to the old stone, and, too often, modem concrete is a garish white, particularly when first poured. If only a few slates are cracked, try to replace them with slate, though you may not find the large stones that were available when the original sidewalk was installed. If the flagstone or slates are too badly damaged – often caused by vehicles pulling up on them – replacement may be impractical or too expensive. Request information about concrete colors and textures to obtain a sidewalk that is friendly to the eye as well as the feet.

8. “That big old tree is really messy, and those overgrown rhododendrons and laurels have got to go.”

Yes, plants grow, and many owners allow them to get too large, but a distinction of our community is the lush, Wissahickon-style landscape that blends into the natural environment of the Wissahickon Valley. Taking good care of your mature planting should be the first priority. If they need to be replaced, using native plants and materials is highly recommended as is obtaining advice from a landscape consultant familiar with the Wissahickon style. Avoid, if possible, wholesale removal of the mature plants and replacement with “suburban-style” bushes, grass and non-native shrubs and trees.

9. “This old wood paneling makes the living room so dark and dreary. I am going to paint it white.”

That decision has been made in most of our old Victorian and turn-of-the-century houses at a great loss of the stunning interiors that once were so prevalent. Beautifully detailed wood paneling is expensive and difficult to replace, and the old hardwoods – chestnut, oak and cherry – are nearly impossible to find. Often, stripping and finishing with a simple wax or oil will lighten the wood considerably and bring back the vibrancy of the original. Avoid polyurethane and other plastic coatings, particularly on walls. They provide an artificial sheen that detracts from the natural character of the wood and its grain.

10. “This old bathroom needs modernizing, so let’s rip it out and start afresh.”

Well, take another look. As in most of these examples, the fixtures and surfaces installed in the early part of this century were much more durable and interesting than the modem alternatives, particularly the old tiles, pedestal sinks or bathtubs on their claw legs. Maybe you can keep some of these wonderful components that only get more interesting and valuable as time goes on. Reproductions now are common, so why not go with the original? This is often also true of kitchen cabinets, tile floors of fireplace surrounds and other interior components.

Patricia Cove is the vice president for preservation at the Conservancy and specializes in the design of older buildings.