Renee E. Polsky, 83, passed away peacefully in her home located in the Chestnut Hill section of Philadelphia, a neighborhood she dearly loved. Renee graduated from Penn State University with a teaching degree and went on to teach French at Upper Dublin High School for over thirty years. She travelled the world with her beloved life companion, the late Millard Bekmezian (“Bek”). She was an avid supporter of the arts and the Philadelphia Library, Chestnut Hill branch. Renee was the loving niece of Frances Polsky and the beloved cousin of Harvey Portner (Mary) and the late Esther Dinerman (Bernard). She is also survived by her second cousins, Doriann Parker (Dan), Michael Portner, Jay Dinerman (Linda), Ann Dinerman (Jack), Adam Dinerman (Nadine) and countless friends, fellow teachers, former students and library volunteers. Services and Life Celebration will be private.