Philip Howell Jones, 74, died of prion disease on September 8th, 2019, in Wyndmoor, PA. He was born August 5, 1945 in Bronxville, NY , the son of H. Blandin Jones and Virginia (Wall) Jones. Philip attended Lamar High School in Houston, TX and graduated from Rice University in 1967. He then served for two years in the Peace Corps in Brazil. Upon his return from Brazil, he received a master’s degree in education from Washington University in St. Louis, MO. Having taught high school science in St. Louis, he then moved to upstate Pennsylvania. In 1979 he moved to Philadelphia, where he taught middle school science at Friends Select School. Philip left teaching to become a technical writer until his retirement in 2009. After retiring, he worked part-time in the office at Chestnut Hill Friends Meeting, where he was a deeply involved member. Philip served twice as clerk of the meeting and was a member of numerous committees. Additionally, he was a member of Mendelssohn Club of Philadelphia for 31 years. He served on the boards of Mendelssohn Club, the Neighborhood Interfaith Movement, Historic Fair Hill, and Friends Life Care. Philip was predeceased by his parents, and by his sister, Allison Stovall. He is survived by his wife, Ann Wuetig Jones; his daughter, Meredith Tips-McLaine, and her husband, Michael McLaine; his son, Andrew Jones; his sister, Eleanor Jones, and her husband, Charles Hoffman; his grandson, Frederick Tips-McLaine; his former wife, Nancy Tips; and his brother-in-law, Tom Stovall. A memorial service will be held at Chestnut Hill Friends Meeting at a later date. Donations, in lieu of flowers, may be made to Chestnut Hill Friends Meeting, 20 E. Mermaid Lane, Philadelphia, PA 19118.