Charles J. Hatfield II died peacefully at home in East Blue Hill, Maine, on Monday, July 8, in the 60th year of marriage to his loving wife, Nancy. Born in Philadelphia in 1937, Charlie grew up in Chestnut Hill and attended Chestnut Hill Academy. A graduate of St. Paul’s School and Princeton University, Charlie was an accomplished athlete as a quarterback in football and pitcher in baseball at St. Paul’s, a college ice hockey goalie and rugby player, a lifelong tennis and sailing enthusiast and renowned for his unparalleled prowess in lighthearted mischief. Charlie served in the U.S. Marine Corps and was an international banker at Philadelphia National Bank and J.P . Morgan in London as head of Euroclear’s London operations. At Princeton University he was president of Ivy Club. In Blue Hill, he was on the board of the Blue Hill Memorial Hospital, serving as chairman for many years. He was also president of the Blue Hill Country Club. Distinguished by his congeniality, generosity and wit, Charlie was noted for his ribald sense of humor. He was an enthusiastic cook, family man, a beloved friend, a force in his community, an adored husband, father and uncle. He was predeceased by his sister Anne “Nanny” Cook and his son Peter. He is survived by his wife, Nancy, of East Blue Hill, his son, Charlie, and daughter-inlaw, Sarah, of Lambertville, N.J.