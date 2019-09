Henry Fonda (center) stars in Sidney Lumet’s 1957 classic “12 Angry Men” at 7:30 p.m. on Tuesday, Sept. 24 at Woodmere Art Museum, 9201 Germantown Ave. This gripping, claustrophobic death penalty jury drama also stars Lee J. Cobb, E.G. Marshall, Jack Klugman and eight other well-known actors. This begins the fall season of Tuesday Night at the Movies at Woodmere. Admission is free, though a $5 donation is suggested for those in attendance.