Crime Report: Three thefts

The following crime report is for crimes reported in Chestnut Hill from Sept. 9 to Sept. 16, 2019.

Sept. 10. Theft on the 8800 block of Germantown Avenue at approximately 7:59 a.m. A woman told police that while she was inside the cafeteria at Chestnut Hill Hospital, she placed her cell phone and pink wallet containing the following items: one driver’s license, one insurance card, two gift cards, credit cards and $75 in cash on the counter to pay for her food. When she turned back around, she discovered her wallet was missing.

Sept. 13. Theft on the 300 block of West Mermaid Lane. A man told police that, on Sept. 9 at approximately noon on the 300 block of W. Mermaid Lane, he left Citizens Bank checks inside his mail slot (on the door). Then, he received a call from the bank stating that his checks were withdrawn at four different banks in the span of two days. The bank has given the man back the money and is conducting its own investigation. The total amount withdrawn was $10,080.

Sept. 13. Theft from the 8500 block of Germantown Avenue at approximately 12:25 p.m. A woman told police she placed her backpack down in front of True Mark Bank while working in front of the store. The woman went back to her van; when she returned, her backpack was gone. True Mark cameras show a man walking off with it.

Summary: Three crimes for the week – three thefts

If you have been a victim of a crime and would like services or support, call Northwest Victim Services at 215-438-4410. For more information about crimes in your neighborhood, call the 14th District Headquarters at 215-686-3140.