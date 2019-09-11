Letters, Sept. 12: Captain Andy’s

Captain Andy’s

I was lucky enough to have a friend introduce me to Capt. Andy’s Market on E. Willow Grove Avenue just past Stenton Avenue. Capt. Andy’s has great local produce, fresh seafood and amazing prime meats. They also have prepared food if you’re not in the mood to cook. I grill their Scottish salmon, swordfish and chicken weekly. The quality is so good that you’ll keep going back for more.

The employees are friendly and knowledgeable. They have recommended some different fruit and fish and my family loves it. It’s such a pleasant experience to go to a local place where they quickly know your name. They have everything you need to make a healthy and delicious meal. Parking is abundant and the prices are reasonable. It’s such a pleasant experience.

Try it. You won’t be disappointed.

Linda Howell

Chestnut Hill