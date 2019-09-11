Crime Report: One burglary and one theft

The following crime report is for crimes reported in Chestnut Hill from Sept. 2 to Sept. 8, 2019.

Aug. 30. Burglary on the 8800 block of Germantown Avenue at 10 a.m. A man was observed by a witness on the security camera trying office doors until he came to an office that was unlocked. Once inside, he took a Nikon camera from the office and left. The camera is valued at $600.

Aug. 30. Theft on the 100 block of West Northwestern Avenue. A woman told police that sometime between 4:45 p.m. and 5:40 p.m., an unknown person broke the passenger side window of her vehicle. The person took the listed items: one black purse, one driver’s license, various credit cards, one check book, pharmacy license and $50.

If you have been a victim of a crime and would like services or support, call Northwest Victim Services at 215-438-4410. For more information about crimes in your neighborhood, call the 14th District Headquarters at 215-686-3140.