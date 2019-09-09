PC’s Inter-Ac soccer champs return almost intact

by Tom Utescher

Penn Charter enters the new girls’ soccer season in a strong position to retain the Inter-Ac League championship. The Quakers, who return players that helped win the league title in 2016 and 2018, graduated two athletes off of last year’s roster and still have skilled veterans positioned all up and down the field.

Senior Riley McDade returns as the starter in the goal cage, and her backup, Kait Carter, is also a senior. Four of their classmates are the team captains for 2019: India Barnes, Toni Linus, Kaylee Murphy and Sara Shipon. Barnes will go on to play for Rutgers Camden, Linus is bound for West Chester University and Murphy will head north to the University of Scranton.

The other returning 12th graders are Maggie Boyes, Vanessa Ewing, Irish McCuen, Molly McMahon and Olivia Primerano. Anne Flemming has made the transition from player to team manager, and another senior, Miranda Listman, has moved up from last year’s JV team.

The junior class, in contrast, is the smallest on the team, but features a lot of talent in Kaitlynn Haughey, Kaitlyn Hnatkowsky and scoring ace Janae Stewart.

Kayla Bradby, now a 10th grader, already saw varsity action when she was in eighth grade, and other sophomores who played varsity in 2018 are Lauren Anderson, Charlotte Hodgson, Kelsey Maley and Kaila Rahn. Maddie Shoup, also in 10th grade, is a new addition, joining her former Norwood-Fontbonne Academy classmate, Hodgson.

Isabella Toomey is a freshman just entering Penn Charter, and the three other youngest varsity players are the sisters of older Quakers: freshmen Anna Maley (Kelsey) and Danielle Shipon (Sara), and eighth grader Olivia Linus (Toni).

Now embarking upon her seventh season as PC head coach, Darci Spencer has guided the team to four Inter-Ac titles during her tenure. Assistant coach Ashley Maher has been with her throughout that journey, and Chelsea Cznarnik is back for her fifth year at PC.