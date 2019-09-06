Springfield Township works to preserve its architectural heritage

by Lori Salganicoff

After the recent loss of several notable historic buildings, and years of work, Springfield Township is taking a bold step toward preserving its history and architectural heritage. A subcommittee of the Township’s Planning Commission has drafted a preservation ordinance, with innovative tools to discourage demolition of historic resources and attractive preservation incentives.

The proposed ordinance would amend Springfield Township’s Zoning Code to establish a Historic Resource Overlay District in order to “promote, protect and facilitate the preservation of resources of historic significance and to preserve the historic values in the Township environment.” If passed, the ordinance would encourage a valuable balance between development and preservation.

Amanda Helwig, chair of the Township’s Historic Preservation Ordinance Subcommittee, stated “this is the culmination of years of work by many people contributing to the effort. The ordinance is a thoughtful way of identifying and preserving those properties, landscapes, and features that make Springfield Township unique and our community.”

The latest version of the ordinance can be found online.

The Chestnut Hill Conservancy, which works to preserve historic architecture in Chestnut Hill and surrounding communities, is proud to have helped with this effort along with members of the Springfield Township Historical Society. We hope to see you at the upcoming public meeting:

Springfield Township Board of Commissioner’s Workshop Meeting

7 p.m., Monday, Sept. 9

Springfield Township Administration Building

1901 Paper Mill Road

Wyndmoor, PA

Lori Salganicoff is the executive director of the Chestnut Hill Conservancy.