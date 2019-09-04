At PC, increased interest in field hockey should keep Quakers in contention

by Tom Utescher

In its first season under new head coach Maiyah Brown, Penn Charter’s field hockey team showed steady improvement during the 2018 campaign.

This raised the profile of the program within the school, and no fewer than 45 girls tried out as the 2019 preseason got underway. This large turnout will help the Quakers fill the vacancies left by the graduation of four multi-season varsity players off of last fall’s roster.

Rachel Dyer and Julie Park are back on the sidelines as assistant coaches, and helping out this fall is a 2015 PC graduate, Kennedy Kline.

Returning in the cage is junior goalie Zora Johnson, and the team also has a freshman who plays that key position in Chloe Pinto. She will primarily be the JV keeper, but’s it’s always good to have backup in case varsity needs one.

The varsity team captains for the Quakers are senior Avery Myers and juniors Lilly Avrigian and Kaylee Dyer, daughter of assistant coach Rachel Dyer.

Unlike some of the traditional Inter-Ac powers, PC does not have a roster loaded with athletes who play club field hockey, but Avrigian is one of the few who pursues the sport outside of school, and she’s been a major contributor since her freshman season. Myers is a diver during the winter season, and Kaylee is a primary lacrosse player who has also played hockey for a number of years.

The other senior veterans in addition to Myers are Sarah Greenberg, Olivia Harbison, Jalynn Johnson and Julia Steinhouse. Their classmate, Sarah Baker, is on the varsity squad this year, and another senior, Lizzie McLaughlin, has made the team even though she’s out for field hockey for the first time. She has played varsity basketball and lacrosse for PC in the past.

Junior Ava Coyle made some impressive strides as a defender last fall, and is back in a varsity role. New additions from the 11th-grade class include softball standout Neilee Koslosky, Sabrina Shaffer and Margaret Turner.

Lydia Maione, a 10th grader, is a returning varsity player, and her sophomore classmates – Amanda Ehrenhalt, Darcy Felter and Grace Turner – are now joining her. Earning spots on the varsity team as freshmen are Sydney DelBello, Casey Jones and Emilia Malhotra.