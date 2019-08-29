Harvest Kitchen tour tickets now available

Posted on by Contributor

Harvest Kitchen Tour presenting sponsor Chestnut Hill Hospital/Tower Health kicks off this year’s event with a generous check presentation. Featured are (from left) Chestnut Hill Meals on Wheels board members Deb Agnew, Doug MacBride, Ingrid Jauss, Kim Morris, CHH director of marketing and public relations, Cathy Brzozowski, Chestnut Hill Local publisher John Derr, HKT volunteer Nancy Pugh, CHMOW client Ken Milner, CHMOW office coordinator Coleen Covington, HKT volunteer Mandie Lyon and CHH VP and chief medical officer John Scanlon.

Chestnut Hill Meals on Wheels’ Harvest Kitchen Tour is scheduled for Saturday, Nov. 2, and tickets are available now. The tour features kitchens in seven exquisite area homes, each with a local chef sharing delicious samples of their specialties. Chestnut Hill Hospital/Tower Health is the presenting sponsor and Bryn Mawr Trust is the kitchen sponsor. All proceeds support Chestnut Hill Meals on Wheels’ fresh, home-delivered meals for our neighbors challenged by age, disability, illness or injury.

Harvest Kitchen Tour coordinator Maureen Alexander anticipates a great turnout for the fun event.

“Over 300 guests are expected, and we hope to see many Chestnut Hill Local readers on the tour,” she said.

Tickets are $45 and are on sale on the Chestnut Hill Meals on Wheels website.

For further information on the Harvest Kitchen Tour, to arrange for meals or to volunteer, visit the website or contact CHMOW at 215-233-5555.



...