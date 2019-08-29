Harvest Kitchen tour tickets now available

Chestnut Hill Meals on Wheels’ Harvest Kitchen Tour is scheduled for Saturday, Nov. 2, and tickets are available now. The tour features kitchens in seven exquisite area homes, each with a local chef sharing delicious samples of their specialties. Chestnut Hill Hospital/Tower Health is the presenting sponsor and Bryn Mawr Trust is the kitchen sponsor. All proceeds support Chestnut Hill Meals on Wheels’ fresh, home-delivered meals for our neighbors challenged by age, disability, illness or injury.

Harvest Kitchen Tour coordinator Maureen Alexander anticipates a great turnout for the fun event.

“Over 300 guests are expected, and we hope to see many Chestnut Hill Local readers on the tour,” she said.

Tickets are $45 and are on sale on the Chestnut Hill Meals on Wheels website.

For further information on the Harvest Kitchen Tour, to arrange for meals or to volunteer, visit the website or contact CHMOW at 215-233-5555.