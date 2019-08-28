Crime Report: Three thefts from vehicles, one theft, one burglary and one sexual assault

The following crime report is for crimes reported in Chestnut Hill from August 19 to August 25, 2019.

Aug. 2. Burglary on the 100 block of Summit Street. A man told police that on Aug. 2 at 11 a.m., he left his property secure. The man told police that he was informed by his gardener on Aug. 15 that his door was open. Items taken included copper pipes and one water meter valued at $5,400.

Aug. 21. Theft from vehicle on the 500 block of West Telner Street. A woman told police she parked her vehicle at 11 p.m. and when she returned at 7 a.m., she discovered the car door open and $5 in quarters taken.

Aug. 21. Theft from vehicle on the 700 block of Wolcott Drive. A woman told police that an unknown man was observed on her camera going through her vehicle. The man took her bookbag containing her Social Security card, credit cards, and wallet. The woman told police the thief then went to Jimmy Jazz store on Easton Road and spent $194.97.

Aug. 21. Theft on the 1600 block of Wadsworth Avenue. An employee told police that an African-American male in his 40s, with a beard, heavy build, weighing approximately 380 lbs. entered the CVS store and took 13 boxes of Nexium. The man, who was last seen wearing dark clothing and a Yankees hat, put the boxes of Nexium inside a red plastic bag and exited the store without paying for them. The total value of the items is $350.

Aug. 22. Rape on the 7600 block of Stenton Avenue at approximately 9:15 p.m. Complainant states that offender sexually assaulted her.

Aug. 23. Theft from vehicle on the 300 block of West Hartwell Lane at 7 a.m. A man told police that while he and his wife were in Africa their vehicle was stolen. Taken was a 2013 Black Nissan Altima with PA tag. # GNT- 1319.

If you have been a victim of a crime and would like services or support, call Northwest Victim Services at 215-438-4410. For more information about crimes in your neighborhood, call the 14th District Headquarters at 215-686-3140.