Karma

I applaud the letter in last week’s Local from Ms. Livingston [Letters, Aug 15] Unfortunately and sadly, it’s become common to shame and insult others who differ in opinion. A steady diet of hate, fear and resentment will surely eat away at one’s brain and soul. We’re all here to learn, grow and love. Let’s get with the program! Karma is alive and well … and it’s so fair, so sweet, so swell.

Claudia Bordo

Chestnut Hill