Chestnut Hill Friday Night Movies – Avengers: Endgame

The Chestnut Hill Community Association’s Friday Night Movies Under the Stars series concludes this Friday, Aug. 23, with “Avengers: Endgame,” the sequel to last year’s blockbuster, “Avengers: Infinity War,” in which arch-villain Thanos used the power of the Infinity Stones to wipe away half of all living things in the universe. The heroes who remain regroup to fight him for a final time.

The film series goes for that neighborhood drive in movie theater experience with outdoor seating on the hillside of the Water Tower Recreation Center. Films are shown on a 28-foot screen. Attendees are encouraged to bring family, friends, blankets and lawn chairs.

Before each film, food trucks park nearby so movie-goers can enjoy a meal and other treats. This week’s featured trucks will be:

PhylloDelphia – Enjoy the rich flavors of Greek and Mediterranean food that is traditional and made from family recipes and always from scratch! Phyllo Filled Triangles Spanakopita (Spinach and Feta Cheese), Sausage and Cheese, Buffalo Chicken

La Chocolatera – Drinking Chocolate. Enjoy chilled, iced, frozen (frappès), their very own Nitro Chocolate, Nitro Cold Brew Coffee and Mochas on tap, fudgsicles , and pudding. It’s all made with our own chocolate, made at our facilities in Mt. Airy and served from their 100% electrically powered truck.

Food trucks arrive at 7 p.m.. The film begins at sunset, around 8 p.m.

In the event of rain, the film will be canceled. The CHCA will post a decision on Facebook, its website and with a message on its voice mail at 215-248-8810.