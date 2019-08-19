Mount field hockey looks to fill graduation gaps

by Tom Utescher

There’s no doubt that the Mount St. Joseph Academy graduation ceremony this spring took a toll on the school’s field hockey program.

Walking away with their diplomas were both the starting and reserve goalies for the 2018 squad, and along with them went four field players, including three who have moved on to NCAA Division I programs. In addition, one of the Magic’s talented underclassmen transferred to another school.

In 2018, the Mount placed second in the Athletic Association of Catholic Academies behind Villa Maria, which also got the better of the Magic in a PIAA District 1 tournament semifinal. All three MSJ setbacks against Villa during the season were one-goal losses, one of them in overtime.

Winning a seeding game to enter the state Class AA tournament as the District 1 third seed, the Mount was edged out, 1-0, by the eventual state runner up, Palmyra High School from central Pennsylvania. Palmyra then ended Villa Maria’s season in the state quarterfinals, beating the Hurricanes in overtime, 2-1.

For 2019, the three seniors on the roster are the team captains: Haley Cliggett, Julianna Wagner and Rory Williamson. Williamson has made a commitment to play for Dartmouth College, and one of the current juniors, Megan Maransky, already made a verbal pact with Duke University.

The other five returning juniors are Kate McCallum, twins Erin and Meghan McGinley, Kelly Moore and Maggie Woolley. This year they’re being joined by classmate Sophia Ferraro.

Six sophomores round out the varsity roster: Alyssa Brachelli, Katie Convey, Mackenzie Craig, Campbell Donovan, Ella Kiefner and Ashley Timby. Convey and Donovan are graduates of Norwood Fontbonne Academy, as is Woolley.

The MSJ sideline staff remains much the same, starting with second-year head coach Sue Wentzel. Longtime assistant Vanessa Fry returns, along with a parent who is a credentialled coach, Susan McGinley. Cheyanne Asplundh, an assistant just last year, has departed and the Mount has welcomed back one of its 2014 graduates, Christina Black. After serving as the Magic’s goalie, she went on to play for the University of Scranton.