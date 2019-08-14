Crime Report: One vehicle stolen, five thefts from vehicles and two thefts

The following crime report is for crimes reported in Chestnut Hill from Aug. 5 to Aug. 11, 2019.

Aug. 4. Theft from vehicle on the 8600 block of Seminole Avenue at approximately 4 p.m. The owner told police that a watch was stolen from a car parked in his driveway. The missing item is valued at $1,210.

Aug. 5. Vehicle stolen on the 7600 block of Stenton Avenue. A woman told police she parked her car on the 7600 block of Stenton Avenue at approximately 11:30 p.m. When she returned to her car at 8 a.m. on Aug. 6, the car was gone. Taken was a 2001 Gray Ford Mustang with Pa. license plate KZW-5556. The vehicle is valued at $4,000.

Aug. 8. Theft from vehicle on the 200 block of E. Willow Grove Avenue. A woman told police that an unknown person went into her Honda CRV and removed her binoculars. The binoculars are valued at $300.

Aug. 8. Theft from vehicle on 200 block of East Mermaid Lane. A woman told police that an unknown person ransacked her 2009 Silver Kia Spectra. There was no signs of forced entry and no items were reported taken from the vehicle. However, the vehicle was ransacked, and a fuse box cover was removed.

Aug. 8. Theft from vehicle on the 8300 block of Millman Street. A woman told police that between the hours of 8 p.m. on Aug. 8 and 7 a.m. on Aug. 9, an unknown person entered her Ford Flex, ransacked the vehicle and took $20 in cash. There were no signs of forced entry.

Aug. 9. Theft on the 8100 block of Devon Street. A man told police he parked his vehicle in front of his house at 11 p.m. on Aug. 8. When he returned on Aug. 9, he noticed that an unknown person was able to gain access to his vehicle (a 2006 Honda) and took one Apple Mac- Book Air valued at $1,000.

Aug. 9. Theft from vehicle on the unit block of Abington Avenue at approximately 8:10 a.m. A woman told police her blue 2018 Subaru Cross Track was broken into since the last time she saw the vehicle. Nothing was reported missing.

Aug. 11. Theft on the 8100 block of Lincoln Drive. A woman told police she left two gray iPhones X’s worth a total of $2,000, $20 cash, driver’s license, insurance card, social security card, two Visa debit cards and two Visa credit cards in her husband’s vehicle at the park. When she returned to the vehicle, all of the items were gone. The vehicle was locked, but the roof was open. The unknown person used card at a Speedway for a total of $1,454.13 around 12:10 p.m.

Summary: Eight crimes for the week – one vehicle stolen, five thefts from vehicles and one theft

If you have been a victim of crime and would like services or support, call Northwest Victim Services at 215- 438-4410. For more information about crimes in the 14th District, call the 14th District Police Headquarters at 215-686-3388.