Gail Langdon Davis Flint, 83, wife of Bruce Cogswell Flint, died Saturday July 27th at Cathedral Village. Born in Philadelphia on May 7th 1936, she was the daughter of John Frost and Beatrice Farr Davis. Mrs. Flint attended Girls High and the University of Pennsylvania where she was a Tri-Delt. She was an avid reader, bridge player, sailor and top fan of most Philadelphia sports teams and a New York team. The choice was hard when the Phillies and the Yankees were on TV at the same time. Her claim to fame was a “friendship” with Joe DiMaggio, when she was a teen, who knew her by name. Gail was a terrific pianist who loved playing Beethoven but found Chopin challenging. She was “one of a kind” and will be missed by her children Laurie Hume Flint (Kim), Betsy Flint Steel (Frank) and Bruce Cogswell Flint (Alice), her 5 grandchildren and 3 great grandchildren.