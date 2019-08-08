Alison Booth Halloran, aged 66 years, of Chestnut Hill, passed away, on July 22, 2019, at Pennsylvania Hospital. Alison attended and graduated from Haddonfield Memorial High School. She then graduated from Green Mountain College and subsequently the University of Pennsylvania School of Nursing, becoming a registered nurse specializing in allergy and immunology. Alison enjoyed an exuberant and adventurous adolescence, celebrating at Woodstock, skiing with family, and biking through Europe. She ultimately met and married Thomas Francis Halloran, a native Philadelphian and the love of her life on January 26, 1980. Together she and Tom raised four wonderful children, along with lovely daughters-in-law and grandchildren. While her accomplishments were abundant, this was unquestionably her greatest joy. Alison spent many summers on Lake Kezar in Maine and more recently enjoyed hosting family and friends at her home in Sea Island, Georgia. Alison was not only a remarkable personality, but very much the core of her extended family and in particular, devoted to her four sons. She displayed a unique zest, energy, and enthusiasm, which brightened the lives of all those who encountered her. Alison is survived by her husband Tom and four sons; Booth (Andrea), Reid (Alisha), Gardner (Riley), and Dillon. And five grandchildren Blair, Caroline, Elliott, Turner, and Will. Alison had an older brother, Robert E. Booth, Jr., M.D., an orthopaedic surgeon (Kathy), and an older sister, Leslie Booth Collinson, each of whom had three children. Her entire family as well as her community will deeply miss Alison. She led an exceptional existence, in which we were all so fortunate to share. A private memorial is planned. Alison had a passion for historical preservation. In lieu of flowers, donations can be made to Chestnut Hill Conservancy & Historical Society.