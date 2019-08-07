Crime Report: Thefts from vehicles on rise

The following crime is for crimes reported in Chestnut Hill from July 29 to Aug. 4, 2019.

Editor’s note: Philadelphia Police told the Local that many thefts from cars are taking place because residents aren’t locking their car doors. Thieves trying handles of cars as they pass are finding plenty to steal. Please be sure to lock your cars and secure possessions.

July 29. Theft on the 7900 block of Winston Road. Police responded to the location. A woman told police that while she was away from her home from July 20 to July 27, 2019, $12,000 was taken from a metal box that was in a desk in an upstairs room.

July 29. Theft from vehicle on the 8300 block of Shawnee Street. A man told police that an unknown person gained access to his vehicle between July 28 around 9:30 p.m. and July 29 around 9:45 a.m. The unknown person rummaged through the vehicle and took the following items: credit cards and debit cards.

July 30. Theft from vehicle on the 400 block of West Chestnut Hill Avenue. A woman told police an unknown person removed items from her 2000 Silver Toyota Land Cruiser at 3:50 a.m. The vehicle was parked at her residence with the doors locked.

July 30. Theft from vehicle on the 8800 block of Towanda Avenue. A woman told police that between midnight and 7 a.m., an unknown person ransacked her vehicle and dumped out the contents of a gym bag inside her vehicle. Nothing was reported taken.

July 30. Theft from vehicle on the 100 block of Rex Avenue. The owner reported a theft at the location. No other information is available.

July 30. Theft on the 7700 block of Germantown Avenue at 11:14 a.m. An unknown man came into the store and stole various items from the shelves. He left the store with the items inside a bookbag. The man was caught on video camera.

July 31. Theft from vehicle on Lincoln Drive and West Abington Avenue. A woman told police she parked her car at Lincoln Drive and Abington Avenue. Then, she took her dog for a walk. When she returned to her 2008 black BMW, she noticed that the driver’s side window was broken and one blue Birkin bag (valued at $16,000) and a red/brown Louis Vitton purse (valued at $250) were taken out of her car.

July 31. Theft on the 8800 block of Germantown Avenue. A woman told police that between 11 a.m. and 1 p.m. on July 31 an unknown person took her white leather wallet from her backpack. The wallet contained $20, a PA license, an American Express card, a Nordstrom card, a Target card, a health insurance card and a health savings debit card. The backpack and wallet were in the anesthesiologist office, which many people have access to.

Aug. 2. Theft from vehicle on the 7700 block of Crittenden Street. A woman told police she left her handbag inside her car on the front passenger side of the seat. When she returned to her car, her handbag was gone. The woman told police the vehicle was unlocked. The handbag contained a red wallet, iPhone, driver’s license and health cards.

Aug. 2. Theft from vehicle on the 400 block of East Gravers Lane. The owners told police they found their 2013 Gray Toyota Highlander and 2015 Gray Toyota RAV 4 open on Aug. 3 at 11:30 a.m. Missing from the Highlander was $15 in coins. Missing from the RAV 4 was $5 in coins and one black iPhone 6.

Aug. 3. Theft from vehicle on the unit block of Station Lane. A woman parked her car in front of her house. At approximately 6:17 p.m., she noticed her vehicle was open and ransacked by an unknown person. The glove compartment was also open. The woman told police nothing was taken from the vehicle and no damage was observed to her vehicle.

Summary: Eleven crimes – Eight thefts from vehicles and three thefts

If you have been a victim of a crime and would like services or support, call Northwest Victim Services at 215-438-4410. For more information about crimes in your area, call the 14th District Headquarters at 215-686-3388.