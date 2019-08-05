GA senior, PC grad win big at national swimming championship

Last week, Germantown Academy rising senior Emma Atkinson (pictured) won the 18-and-under national championship in the 200-meter backstroke at the 2019 Phillips 66 Nationals in Stanford, California. Finishing fourth overall, Atkinson (who has made a verbal commitment to Virginia Tech) was presented with a USA Swimming award as the top 18-and-under finisher in the event. Her time was just a 10th of a second off the pace of the two college swimmers who tied for second place.

At the same meet, 2018 Penn Charter grad Reece Whitley was the overall winner in the 200 breast stroke. A Lafayette Hill resident, Whitley is going into his sophomore year at the University of California at Berkeley. In between his sophomore and junior year at PC, Whitley reached the semifinals at the 2016 U.S. Olympic Trials.