GFS names new director of diversity, equity and inclusion

by Michelle Sonsino

Angela Campbell, Ph.D., recently named director of diversity, equity and inclusion at Germantown Friends School, finds inspiration in the words of African American civil and human rights activist Ella Josephine Baker: “We who believe in freedom cannot rest until it comes.”

A leader in the field of social justice education and equity work, Campbell uses strength-based approaches to help students of all ages discover their potential impact on local and global liberation and restorative justice, and realize their power to transform themselves and unjust conditions.

“We all can, in our own way, create positive change,” Campbell said. “Empowering students and adults to embrace unconditional love, humility, forgiveness and truth in action are the foundational keys to effective diversity, equity and inclusion work.”

Prior to joining GFS in July, Campbell held the position of executive director at the Center for Student Diversity and Inclusion at Carnegie Mellon University. As the Center’s inaugural executive director, she provided critical leadership in building the team, program and both internal and external partnerships. Campbell previously spent six years at Cabrini University as the assistant dean for the School of Education, and assistant professor of education and inaugural co-director of the Center for Urban Education, Equity and Improvement.

Campbell has led seminars for teachers, educational leaders and students on racial and ethnic identity development, microaggressions, racial and gender socialization and inter-cultural competency. She has also facilitated workshops on restorative justice, stereotype threat, interracial/ethnic healing, and women’s leadership and empowerment.

Campbell holds a Doctor of Philosophy degree in Urban Education from Temple University, a Master of Arts in Speech Rhetoric from the University of Maryland College Park and a Bachelor of Arts in Human Communication from La Salle University.

“I am excited to join GFS and lead the school’s robust vision for this important work through cocreative equity and inclusive excellence,” Campbell said. “My approach connects greatly with the GFS mission to find the light in each of us. We all bring gifts to the world, especially students.”

“We are thrilled that Angela has chosen to join the GFS community,” said Dana Weeks, head of school. “Her focus on solving problems, restoring relationships and sharing in dialogue connects deeply with our Quaker testimonies, and will greatly enhance our longtime mission as well as our vision for the future.”

Michelle Sonsino is the director of communications and marketing at GFS.