Crime Report: Two burglaries, one vehicle theft, two thefts and one theft from vehicle

The following crime is for crimes reported in Chestnut Hill from July 22 to July 28, 2019.

July 22. Theft on the 500 block of W. Willow Grove Avenue at approximately 5:30 p.m. A man told police he had his Glock 19 pistol in his camera bag and left it unattended at the above location while he was filming a football workout.

July 23. Theft on the 7700 block of Crittenden Avenue at 3:20 p.m. A man was observed taking a bunch of medicine on camera in Acme. The witness followed offender. Police arrested a suspect at the route 23 bus stop at Germantown Avenue and Allens Lane, where he was arrested.

July 26. Burglary on the 200 block of East Willow Grove Avenue at 9:55 p.m. A woman told police she woke up and saw an unknown male standing in the doorway of her bedroom. Then, he fled. (apartment house). The police report did not indicate anything was taken.

July 26. Burglary on the 200 block of East Willow Grove Avenue. A woman told police that between the hours of 5 p.m. and 10 p.m. an unknown person entered her apartment and stole two 16” small, gold necklaces, one set of gold earrings, one gold ring with black onyx stone and one gold name plate with “Stephanie” in Arabic letters. The total for all items taken was $250.

July 28. Theft from vehicle on the 700 block of Wolcott Drive. A man told police that he parked his 2012 Chevy Malibu at 2 p.m. on Wolcott Drive. When he returned at 4 p.m., he noticed the right front and rear passenger side windows were broken out. He told police that $80 in cash was missing from the vehicle. The man told police that his friend who was with him left a wallet containing ID and $150 in cash inside the vehicle, which was also missing.

July 28. Vehicle theft from 8800 block of Germantown Avenue at 1:46 p.m. A woman told police she found car keys outside near her house. She had an appointment at Chestnut Hill Hospital and had no way of getting there, so she took the vehicle to the hospital and then called police. The owner was contacted and came and got the vehicle. The woman was taken into custody. Vehicle was recovered prior to report.

If you have been a victim of a crime and would like services or support, call Northwest Victim Services at (215) 438-4410. For more information, call the 14th District Headquarters at 215-686-3388.