CHCA board approves Executive Committee candidates

by Brendan Sample

Reconvening after last month’s Annual Meeting, the Chestnut Hill Community Association officially approved the list of recommended Executive Committee candidates at its latest Board of Directors meeting. The slate will ultimately remain the same as last year, as no new candidates sought election.

The approved recommendations are as follows: Laura Lucas – president; Dan Pulka – vice president for Operations; Joyce Lenhardt – vice president for the Physical Division; Marilyn Paucker – vice president for the Social Division; Karl Martin – treasurer; Jean Wedgewood – secretary; Andy Kite, Richard Snowden and Kathi Clayton – Executive Committee At-Large members.

In other community news, Catherine Brzozowski, communications director for Chestnut Hill Hospital, informed the board of an open hospital board meeting on Tuesday, Aug. 13, at 5 p.m. She described the meeting as an opportunity to discuss the “state of Chestnut Hill Hospital and where things are going.”

“With all of the news right now regarding Hahnemann and Drexel, Tower Health, which is our parent company, has been in the news a lot,” Brzozowski said. “We’re probably slated to bring on over 100 physicians to the medical staff, so there are lots of changes coming … I’ll have more definitive information at the next meeting, but it’s definitely an exciting time.”

RSVPs for the meeting can be made on the hospital’s website.

Keith Kunz, president of the Water Tower Advisory Council, discussed the recreation center’s peak summer crowds, which currently include as many as 120 kids participating in summer camp every day. He also encouraged neighbors to attend a Water Tower block party on Friday, Sept. 20, at 6 p.m. Food, drinks and entertainment will be provided.

Anne McNiff, CHCA executive director, also spoke about the success of the Pastorius Park summer concerts, which had their last performance on Wednesday, July 24. Not wanting to waste any time in between summer events, the CHCA will be kicking off the 2019 Friday Night Movies Under the Stars on Aug. 2, as McNiff called for further volunteer help from the board for upcoming movie nights.

The board concluded the public portion of the meeting by voting to go into a closed executive session to discuss a new membership proposal.

The next CHCA Board of Directors meeting is set for 7 p.m. Thursday, Aug. 22. Brendan Sample can be reached at brendan@chestnuthilllocal.com or 215-248-8819.