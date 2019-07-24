Crime Report: One burglary, one recovered vehicle, two thefts and nine thefts from vehicles

The following crime report is for crimes reported in Chestnut Hill from July 15 to July 21, 2019.

July 15. Theft on the 7700 block of Stenton Avenue. A man told police that he ordered a laptop that was delivered on June 24 at 2:13 p.m. while he was on vacation. When he returned home on July 15, the package was not at his property.

July 16. Burglary on the 8000 block of Germantown Avenue at approximately 10 p.m. Employee stated that an unknown person gained access to a Shell gas station through the roof and broke into the ATM machine. An undisclosed amount of cash was taken. See more here

July 16. Theft on the 8600 block of Germantown Avenue at approximately 1 p.m. The employee or owner stated that two women removed clothing items from the shelves and left the store without paying for them.

July 18. Theft from vehicle on the 8300 block of Shawnee Street. The witness states that he observed two men inside a red 2014 Subaru Forester parked at 8300 Shawnee St. The men seemed to be going through various items inside the vehicle. When the witness yelled, the men fled southbound on Shawnee Street.

July 19. Theft from vehicle on the 8800 block of Crefeld Street. A woman told police that sometime between July 19 at 10 p.m. and July 20 at 9 a.m., an unknown person took the following items: one Dell laptop XPS, one-laptop bag and one iPhone 7 from her vehicle. The total value of the items is roughly $2,810. The woman said she left the vehicle unlocked.

July 19. Theft from vehicle on the 9100 block of Green Tree Road. A woman told police that sometime between July 19 at 10 p.m. and July 20 at 8:20 a.m., an unknown person entered her vehicle. The person took $3 in change.

July 20. Theft from vehicle on the 100 block of West Northwestern Avenue. The complainant told police that an unknown person broke the passenger side rear window and stole the following items: one black Guess purse that contained $200 in cash, one EBT card and one Debit card.

July 20. Theft from vehicle on the 8900 block of Crefeld Street at approximately 5:37 p.m. A woman told police that her video surveillance camera captured an unknown offender walking up her private driveway. The woman believes the man ransacked her vehicles, which may have been left unlocked. Nothing appeared to be missing at the time.

July 20. Theft from vehicle on the unit block of Valley View Road. A man told police that between July 20 at midnight and 5:30 a.m. an unknown person entered both of his vehicles and took $5 in change from both vehicles.

July 20. Theft from vehicle on the unit block of Waterman Avenue. A man told police that he parked his vehicle at 8:15 p.m. When he returned at 6:30 a.m., he discovered his car had been ransacked, and his wallet was taken. The man told police he found his wallet on Valley View Road, but items were missing from his wallet.

July 21. Theft from vehicle on the 8200 block of Stenton Avenue reported at approximately 5:11 p.m. Vehicle was reported stolen earlier. Vehicle was recovered, but the owner’s key FOB for the vehicle and wallet containing credit cards and ID cards were missing from the vehicle, which the complaint stated she left inside the vehicle prior to the vehicle being stolen.

July 21. Theft from vehicle on the 8000 block of Crefeld Avenue at approximately 1 a.m. A woman told police the following items were taken from her vehicle by an unknown person. Items taken included one wallet containing $200 in cash, gift cards and a $100 check. The woman told police she canceled credit cards and canceled the check.

July 21. Stolen Vehicle Recovered on the 8200 block of Stenton Avenue. A woman told police she left her car unattended and running on Stenton Avenue. The woman told police that an unknown person entered the vehicle and drove away. Police were able to track the vehicle using her cell phone with the assistance of real time crime center to the 500 block of East Rittenhouse Street. Vehicle was found parked and locked. The woman recovered the vehicle and contacted a private tow.

Summary: 13 crimes in one week – one burglary, one recovered vehicle, two thefts and nine thefts from vehicles.

If you have been a victim of a crime and would like services or support, call Northwest Victim Services at (215) 438-4410. For more information, call the 14th District Headquarters at (215) 686-3388.