Police looking for suspects in Shell burglary

On Wednesday, July 17 at approximately 12:10 a.m., an unknown individual gained access to the Shell station located at 8019 Germantown Ave. by cutting a hole in the roof. Once inside, the suspect broke into the ATM, taking an estimated $8,120. The attached surveillance footage indicates that a second individual waited on the roof as the ATM was accessed. The offenders fled the area in an unknown direction and manner.

The suspect who broke into the Sunoco is described as an unknown black male – possibly a female – with a medium complexion, medium build, wearing a burgundy hooded sweatshirt, two tone dark pants, dark rubber rain boots and gloves with a possible floral pattern. The second suspect was wearing a hooded sweatshirt with no further description.

The Philadelphia Police Department recommends that anyone who sees these suspects does not approach them and contacts 911 immediately. To submit a tip via telephone, dial 215-686-TIPS (8477), or text a tip to PPDTIP (773847). You can also use this electronic form to submit a tip anonymously. All tips will be confidential.

If you have any information about this crime or these suspects, you can contact the Central Detective Division at 215-686-3353/3354: Det. Cannon #9167, DC 19-14-065277.