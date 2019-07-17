Crime Report: Three thefts from vehicles

The following crime report is for crimes reported in Chestnut Hill from July 8 to July 14, 2019.

July 9. Theft from vehicle at approximately 2:57 p.m. on Valley Green Road. A woman told police she parked her stepfather’s vehicle in the parking lot on the unit block of Valley Green Road. When she returned, she discovered the rear driver’s side window shattered and the following items missing: one pink and white Michael Kors pocketbook, one driver’s license, one paycheck and medication. The items are valued at $250.

July 9. Theft from vehicle at approximately 12 p.m. on Valley Green Road. A woman told police she parked her 2018 Black Land Rover at the parking lot on the unit block of Valley Green Road. When she returned a short time later, she discovered her rear driver’s side window broken and the following items missing: one blue backpack, one purple Macbook Air, one pair of shoes and CHOP work ID. The items are valued at $1,370.

July 13. Theft from vehicle at approximately 12 p.m. on Valley Green Road and Wolcott Drive. Police responded to Valley Green Road and Wolcott Drive for a theft from auto. Upon arrival, police observed the rear passenger window smashed. The owner told police that numerous credit cards and a Louis Vuitton pocketbook and wristlet were removed from the vehicle. The estimated value of the items taken is $1,000.

Summary: Three crimes in one week – three thefts from vehicles

If you have been a victim of a crime and would like services or support, call Northwest Victim Services at (215) 438-4410. For more information, call the 14th District Headquarters at (215) 686-3140.