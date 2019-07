Anna Mae Schad, age 99, former resident of Mt. Airy, died suddenly on July 2, 2019. Survived by her sister Teresa Casertano and many nieces and nephews. Relatives and friends may call at Jacob F. Ruth’s, 8413 Germantown Ave., Phila., PA 19118, Saturday, July 20th at 10AM. Funeral Service 11AM. Interment private. In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions may be made to the Central Assoc. of the Miraculous Medal, 475 E. Chelten Ave., Phila., PA 19144.