SCH announces international partnership with Arcadia Education in Dubai, UAE

Springside Chestnut Hill Academy’s nationally-recognized program will extend its reach internationally with a partnership licensing the school’s unique entrepreneurial curriculum to Arcadia Education’s secondary school in Dubai.

The Center for Entrepreneurial Leadership is one of the school’s signature programs and is committed to developing an entrepreneurial mindset and skillset in all students over the course of their academic journey. To instill this mindset, CEL is integrated into the Pre-K-12 school experience, and the curriculum is embedded into students’ schedules.

Ed Glassman, SCH’s Executive Director of the Center for Entrepreneurial Leadership, said, “Our faculty has spent many years carefully crafting and refining a sequence of instruction that delivers a powerful product and impacts every student.”

That curriculum first caught the attention of Arcadia’s CEO, Navin Valrani, when he was a graduate student in the University of Pennsylvania’s Educational Entrepreneurship program and visited CEL – a hub of creativity, problem-solving and prototyping.

“The minute I walked into the Center, I just knew that Arcadia and CEL would have an agreement to bring this outstanding program to Dubai,” said Valrani.

Through a licensing agreement, SCH is now poised to deliver the expertise that it has developed locally, and to share it with Arcadia Education in Dubai.

Arcadia’s secondary school is an extension of the Arcadia Preparatory School, a 3-year-old independent elementary school in Dubai, which has grown to over 500 students in a very short space of time. Its model is based on the National Curriculum for England and bolstered by its status as an Apple Distinguished School. It also provides a robust Junior MBA and Lego robotics program to its students.

Arcadia Education will expand into the secondary school market in the coming months, adding Year 7 and additional grades year over year. The introduction of SCH’s cutting-edge entrepreneurial curriculum will continue to distinguish Arcadia within the region’s education market.

Building entrepreneurs of the future

SCH’s CEL program prioritizes the development of four key traits that comprise the entrepreneurial mindset: opportunity seeking, creative problem solving, resiliency, and resourcefulness. Equipped with this mindset, students take on interesting challenges that connect their passions and graduate with a competitive edge.

“Entrepreneurship has always been a core theme at Arcadia, and our partnership with CEL takes our curriculum offering to an exciting level in our secondary school. At Arcadia, our ethos has always been about meeting our students’ aspirations, and this partnership will give our students the necessary skills to pursue their ambitions across a wide variety of career choices,” said Graham Beale, Principal.

The roadmap for the partnership between SCH and Arcadia includes curriculum guides, staff descriptions, equipment that may be necessary to execute and maintain the program and professional development for CEL faculty at Arcadia Education. SCH faculty will have the opportunity to travel to Dubai to provide hands-on, small-group training on their subject of expertise, which includes three SCH teachers who will visit Dubai this summer to teach workshops before Arcadia launches the CEL curriculum for its Year 7 cohort in September.

“The SCH program has been built by a highly collaborative, expert team comprised of unique educators,” said Glassman.

SCH has 10 faculty members who teach CEL classes, including coding, app development, design and fabrication, digital publishing and electronics and microprocessors. The Center is also comprised of an advisory board and a cohort of mentors from various business sectors that works closely with students.

Steve Druggan, SCH Head of School, said “CEL brings purposeful, real-world learning to our campus on a daily basis. This is a unique partnership, and it exemplifies the essence of the entrepreneurial mindset we teach every day. At its core is recognizing opportunity. I am excited to see how this work will push our practice and drive us to continue to build a standout program for the benefit of SCH students and, now, those in Dubai.”

Arcadia Education is a K-12 British school operator headquartered in Dubai with an ethos that centers on nurturing the next generation of leaders, entrepreneurs, artists and athletes through a holistic approach to education.

Arcadia’s secondary school is the second in a series of community-based schools delivering the vision of Mohan Valrani and the Al Shirawi Group. As the Chairman of the school, Valrani is an avid believer in providing the very best education for future generations.

Visit Arcadia’s website for more information about the school.