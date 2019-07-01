Jefferson women 4-0 going into July 4 break

by Tom Utescher

In the Philadelphia/Suburban College Summer League, the last contests before the July 4 holiday interlude were played last week, and Mount St. Joseph grad Caitlyn Cunningham and Team Black (Jefferson University) headed into the hiatus undefeated at 4-0.

The only other unbeaten squad was Team Red, a mixture of players from West Chester University and Gettysburg College. Team Black knocked off Team Lime Green (mostly Chestnut Hill College athletes) on Thursday, 61-47, but two nights earlier the CHC women had notched their first win in the league.

In one of Tuesday’s early games, Lime Green grew a slim first-quarter lead into a 35-24 halftime advantage, and kept pulling away from there. It was the warmest night of the league season up to that point and Kelly Green, with only one sub on hand, fell 74-57.

One of Lime’s non-CHC players proved to be the high scorer; Catholic University’s Erin Doherty had three three-pointers and 22 points. One of the actual Griffins, sophomore Lauren Crim, recorded 14 points and made all four of her free throws. Bucky Brusha led Kelly Green with 19 points, and Mount grad Lauren Cunningham added three.

Meanwhile, Caitlyn Cunningham scored 15 points to lead Team Black to victory over a Division III rival, the Arcadia University summer squad called Team Golden Sun. Like Kelly Green, Golden Sun did not have a deep bench on Tuesday; one of the players unable to be there was Springside Chestnut Hill alum Joelle Bridges. After a relatively slow start, Black broke out to a 48-27 halftime lead, and won 84-40.

Two other groups of players from the Central Atlantic Collegiate Conference (along with Jefferson and Chestnut Hill College) squared off in one of the early games. Defending NCAA League champ Team Maroon (University of the Sciences) hit a three-pointer at the final buzzer, but still suffered its first loss of 2019. Sky Blue (Holy Family University) hung on to win by a point, 56-55.

On Thursday, Maroon bounced back and improved to 3-1 with an 86-67 win over Kelly Green (1-3). An incoming freshman for the University of the Sciences, Isla Brennan, led the winning effort with 20 points, while Lauren Cunningham broke into double figures for Kelly Green, with 11.

In one of the early games, Germantown Academy alum Erin Lindahl scored six points as her Team Royal Blue proceeded from a 47-29 halftime lead to defeat Team Orange (largely Ursinus College), 88-53.

With five players scoring in double figures, Team Red remained undefeated with a 94-48 decision over Arcadia University’s Golden Sun, with former SCH Blue Devil Bridges scoring seven points in the losing cause.

In a summertime Central Atlantic Collegiate Conference square-off, Team Black stepped out to a 30-18 halftime lead over Lime Green, but the CHC players kept the lead from growing much beyond that in the second period. The Jefferson-staffed Black team won 61-47, led once more by Caitlyn Cunningham, with 18 points. Crim contributed a game-high 20 for Lime Green, which also got seven points apiece from Cassie Sebold and Maura Conroy.