‘Wheels in Windows’ for July 4 winners

A group of businesses on the 8400 block of Germantown Avenue have reserved space in their display windows for winners of July 4 bicycle parade in Chestnut Hill.

Winners will be selected by the business owners and their bicycles displayed on Friday, July 5. The day is being called “Wheels in the Windows” and coincides with First Friday, the first Friday of every month in which Avenue businesses stay open later than usual.

Molly Ellis, owner of Threadwell at 8432 Germantown Ave., said the winners’ families will be invited to the stores to see the bicycles displayed.

Ellis said she expected space for at least 12 winning bicycles with stores like Artisans on the Avenue, El Quetzal, Noble Goods, Atlantic and more participating.