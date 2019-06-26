Flourtown Acme forced to close after roof collapse

by Rose Klales

Heavy rains early in the morning of Thursday, June 20, caused the roof of the Flourtown Acme, 1640 Bethlehem Pike, to collapse.

According to Acme, no employees or shoppers were injured, and emergency teams provided aid. While no people were injured, the store suffered severe flooding and damage. Its main facilities will remain closed for the foreseeable future.

Dana Ward, communications and public relations manager for Acme Markets, said the store hopes to complete repairs and resume service soon.

Ward told the Local that employees of the store would continue to work for pay, either aiding with restoration or completing their shifts at other stores. She said the store’s pharmacy will continue to serve customers during normal operating hours.