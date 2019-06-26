Crime Report: One theft and one theft from vehicle

The following crime report is for crimes reported in Chestnut Hill from June 17 to June 23, 2019.

June 21. Theft on the 8000 block of Crefeld Street. A woman told police that she had a maid from a cleaning agency come to her home on June 21. The maid started to act really strange and was in a big hurry to leave without finishing the cleaning job. Then on June 23, the owner went to retrieve her blue and red jewelry bag from a suitcase and realized it was gone. The bag contained one Cartier stainless steel watch worth $2,990, Two Omega stainless steel watches worth $3,880 and three gold bracelets worth $3,500. The total value of all the items taken was $10,370.

June 23. Theft from vehicle at approximately 4:20 p.m. Valley Green Road and Wolcott Drive. When the owner returned to his vehicle, he noticed that the back passenger windows were broken out. His wallet containing $150 and assorted credit cards was removed from the vehicle. The total cost of theft is estimated at $200.

Summary: Two crimes for the week –one theft and one theft from vehicle.

If you have been a victim of a crime and would like services or support, call Northwest Victim Services at (215) 438-4410. For more information, call the 14th District Headquarters at (215) 686-3388.