Harriette Earle Barton died on June 1, 2019 at Chestnut Hill Hospital with her four children close by after 94 wonderful years. She was born in 1925 to Murray Earle and Isabel Yost Earle in Chestnut Hill where she grew up. She graduated from the Springside School in 1943 and Bennett Junior College in 1945. At Springside she was active in sports and was president of the Athletic Association. She and her family attended St. Paul’s Episcopal Church where she also was later married. Harriette also was an active skater at The Philadelphia Skating and Humane Society. After graduation from college in 1945 she taught at Chestnut Hill Academy. She summered and later lived in Mantoloking, NJ, where she excelled and loved sailing. In 1949, she married Thomas C. Barton Jr. of Philadelphia, and between 1950 and 1962 had five children and lived in Philadelphia, St. Louis, MO, and later Montreal, Canada and western Pennsylvania. “ Hatsie”, was a consummate lover of the outdoors, gardening, sailing and cruising, and knitting, quilting, and needlepoint: these passions she passed along to her children. She will be remembered for her kind and outgoing disposition, her love of life and family, and enthusiasm and fun in everything she did. Harriette was predeceased by her husband , Tom , in 1998; her son Henry, in 1977; her sister , Jane Lindenmeyer, and brother, James Earle. She is survived by her four children and their spouses: Tom and wife Suzanne of Media; Muzzy and his wife Beth of Cape Elizabeth, Maine; Blair Condon and husband Jeff of Berwyn; and Harriette O’Brien and her husband Bill of Westfield, NJ. She is also survived by her sister, Connie Pilling, of Mantoloking. She was loved by her wonderful friends at Cathedral Village and she was adored by her 10 grandchildren and 6 great grandchildren. Hatsie will be missed by all who knew her. Memorial Service is pending. In lieu of flowers, please make donations in her name to: Save Barnegat Bay, Toms River, NJ, and St. Simons By the Sea, Mantoloking, NJ.