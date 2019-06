Enjoyed senior section

I really enjoyed the “Senior Life” section of the June 6 Local. I’d love to see it become a regular feature. Northwest Philly is a place rich in history, and our seniors are a priceless repository of first-hand stories and information. I’m tired of all the other “senior” publications that are just about retirement or the best laxatives. Let’s put our elders to work sharing their wit and wisdom while we can.

Jim Harris

Germantown