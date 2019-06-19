Crime Report: Two stolen handicapped placards, one stolen car

The following crime report is for crimes reported in Chestnut Hill from June 9 to June 16, 2019.

June 9. 7900 block of Stenton Avenue A woman left her car in a parking space on June 9. When she returned to her car on June 11, she found her window broken and her handicaped placard stolen.

June 10. 7400 block of Stenton Avenue. Woman who left her car at a parking space found her passenger- side window smashed and her handicaped placard stolen.

June 12. 8400 block of Anderson Street. Man parked his car, a Burgundy, 2012 Subaru Legacy, on street on June 12. When he retuned in the morning on June 13, his car was gone. Value of car is $9,000.

Summary: Three crimes for the week – two thefts and one stolen car.

If you have been a victim of a crime and would like services or support, call Northwest Victim Services at (215) 438-4410. For more information, call the 14th District Headquarters at (215) 686-3388.