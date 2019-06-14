W. Moreland mansion listed for more than $3 million

by Pete Mazzaccaro

It’s not uncommon to see one of Chestnut Hill’s many stately and historic homes sell for between $1 and $2 million. Most homes in the neighborhood sell for less, with the neighborhood’s median sales price at $560,000 according to Trulia.com

So it was a little remarkable to see the asking price for 422 W . Moreland Ave., for which the owners are asking $3,125,000 for the six bedroom, four bath mansion.

The 9,513-square-foot home was built in 1922 on a 1.21-acre lot. It was designed by Seeburger and Rabenold, the principals of which were Frank Seeburger and Charles Rabenold, both of whom worked for renowned architect Horace Trumbauer. The current owners, Brian and Mellen Vogt, purchased the property for $1,903,250 in 2007 and have worked on improving and restoring the home since then.

“While the current owners have fully modernized the house, many original details were painstakingly preserved during the full house renovation in 2010,” reads a portion of the listing by Berkshire Hathaway. “Significant updates were made with a commitment to maintaining the original intent of the house.”

In addition to modern kitchens and bathrooms, the home has a swimming pool and a wine cellar large enough to hold 1,000 bottles.