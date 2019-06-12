Monday Market returns June 17 at Mt. Airy site

by Meredith Bernstein

The Monday Market and Beer Garden, a monthly mix of live music, food trucks and local retailers, will return to the Lovett Library grounds, 6945 Germantown Ave., on Monday, June 17, 4 to 10 p.m.

The Mt. Airy Community Development Corporation officially launched its first Monday Market last month, and it was a huge success. According to Brad Maule, CDC’s Communications Manager, an estimated 500 people came to last month’s market.

“People are very excited about this event,” he said. “It is at the exact heart of the neighborhood, and it’s a great way to open up a space that everyone can share.”

Recently, Lovett Library underwent expansion, and Lovett Park underwent renovations. Between these two initiatives, CDC decided that Lovett Library and Park would encourage people to enjoy this beautiful space. Filled with a diverse and changing set of vendors, Monday Market features local small business members of the Go Mt. Airy Business Association. Candles, jewelry, savory and sweet food trucks and Paul Carpenter Art are a few of last month’s vendors.

Like the vendors, the live music changes each month. Last month, a jazz band performed on the deck of the library, and this month a Karaoke setup will serve as the night’s musical entertainment.

According to Maule, “It’s a family-friendly event. We were really happy to see how much fun the kids were having.”