Crime Report: Two thefts, one stolen car

The following crime report is for crimes reported in Chestnut Hill from June 3 to June 9, 2019.

June 5. 7700 block of Crittenden Street. A security guard for the Acme Market said he witnessed a man taking approximately $500 worth of seafood from the market and leaving without paying for them. The guard pursued the man to Stenton and Mt. Pleasant and police arrived. The man, Daniel Massey, was arrested and transported to North West Detectives.

June 6. 7600 Stenton Ave. An employee at Chestnut Hill Village found items in a supply room missing. Theft happened between June 6 and May 23. Missing are one leaf blower, one angle grinder, one electric circular saw, one gas leak detector, one Ramset nail gun and one electric drill total. Value of tools is $884.

June 7. Unit Block of East Willow Grove Avenue. A complainant states that someone stole their 2013 Hyundai Santa Fe between 9 p.m. on June 7 and 1 p.m. on June 8.

