Sixth annual Petapalooza on Friday

The Chestnut Hill Business District will host the sixth annual Petapalooza this Friday, June 7 from 5 to 8 p.m. along Germantown and East Highland Avenues.

This year’s event, dedicated to celebrating “our furry four-legged friends,” will take place on the next First Friday, during which many of the Hill’s shops will stay open later than usual.

New events to look forward to this year include dog “parkour” and “Backyard Chickens,” both of which will take place behind Weaver’s Way Co-op on the 8400 block of Germantown Avenue.

A “Yappy Hour” featuring specials for pets and their owners will be held along the 8200 block where restaurants have outside seating: El Poquito, Chestnut Grill, Paris Bistro and Chestnut Hill Brewing Company.

On the unit block of East Highland, which will be closed to traffic, there will be a paw reader, a caricaturist, pet portraits and discussions with veterinarians and pet rehab specialists.

For kids, there will also be a Peaceable Kingdom Petting Zoo with 20 animals (lambs, baby goats, hedgehogs, yaks, etc.).

For more information, visit ChestnutHillPA.com