Crime Report: One bank robbery, one burglary and four thefts

The following crime report is for crimes reported in Chestnut Hill from May 27 to June 2, 2019.

May 27. Theft from vehicle on the 400 block of West Chestnut Hill Avenue at approximately 1:45 p.m. A woman told police she parked her black Subaru on the Avenue and left her purse inside the car. When she returned at 3:47 p.m., she noticed that the front passenger window was broken and her purse containing her ID, credit cards, ear buds and other assorted items, was removed from the vehicle. Various credit cards were used at the Rite Aid located at 8235 Stenton Ave. However, the cards were already cancelled.

May 27. Theft from vehicle on the 400 block of West Chestnut Hill Avenue at approximately 11 a.m. A woman told police she parked her blue Honda on the 400 block of West Chestnut Hill Avenue and left her purse inside. When she returned to her vehicle, she noticed that an unknown person broke the rear passenger side window and removed her purse. The purse contained her ID and various credit cards. The woman also stated that at 2:34 p.m. on May 27, her Discover credit car was used at the Rite Aid located at 8235 Stenton Avenue. A total of $441.74 was charged to her credit card.

May 30. Robbery on the 8500 block of Germantown Avenue at approximately 2:23 p.m. A man entered the bank and approached the teller with a demand note that stated, “Give me $15,000” while pointing a black handgun at the employee. The robber said to give him hundreds and fifties. The man then took the money and fled in an unknown direction.

May 30. Burglary on the 8200 block of Germantown Avenue. An employee came into work at approximately 3:02 a.m. and found the side door opened. When the employee entered the restaurant, she found the front of the restaurant and office ransacked. The employee found cash register draws inside bathroom after they had been removed from register.

May 31. Theft from vehicle on Valley Green Road at approximately 3:45 p.m. A man told police he parked his 2008 Dodge Nitro in the Wissahickon Valley parking lot between 3:45 p.m. and 4:30 p.m. When he returned, he found his vehicle’s rear window smashed and his property taken out of the trunk. Taken was the man’s duffel bag containing clothes, phone charger, Beats earphones, ID and debit cards. A black book bag containing a wallet containing ID, credit cards, clothes, phone charger, keys, a Michael Kors bag containing a wallet, ID, $600, clothes, keys, air pods and a phone charger.

June 1. Theft on the unit block of East Chestnut Hill Avenue. A woman told police that a group that she was performing with at Our Mother of Consolation Church all placed their handbags inside a storage room in the basement of the church at 8 p.m. When all the performers came back to get their bags at 8:45 p.m., they noticed their bags were empty with their belongings missing. Items taken were cell phones, ID cards, credit cards, and various amounts of cash. Property from all six performers totaled approximately $5,400.

If you have been a victim of a crime and would like services or support, call Northwest Victim Services at (215) 438-4410. For more information, call the 14th District Headquarters at (215) 686-3388.