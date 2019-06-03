Suspect sought in Thursday afternoon robbery of Wells Fargo

by Pete Mazzaccaro

The FBI and Philadelphia Police are seeking a suspect in the armed robbery of Wells Fargo on 8527 Germantown Ave. on the afternoon of Thursday, May 30.*

According to a release by the FBI, a man entered the bank at approximately 2:33 p.m., handed a demand note to a teller and brandished a handgun. The teller gave him an undisclosed amount of cash and he fled the bank on foot.

The suspect is described as a black male, approximately 25 to 30 years old, 5’9” tall, average build and has scruffy facial hair. He was wearing a black shirt with yellow writing, black pants and black baseball cap.

Police said the suspect should be considered armed and dangerous. Police are asking anyone with information on the robbery to call the Violent Crimes Task Force at 215-418-4000. Tips to the line can be made anonymously. A reward is being offered for information leading to an arrest.

*An earlier version of this story erroneously reported that the robbery occurred on Friday, May 31.