Norwood-Fontbonne honors two student-athletes

Two Norwood-Fontbonne Academy eighth-grade student-athletes were recently honored at the school’s spring Athletic Assembly.

Kevin Doerzbacher is the recipient of the Russell G. Clements Memorial Award, which was presented by Brien Tilley, baseball commissioner of the Chestnut Hill Youth Sports Club and NFA parent. In memory of NFA’s beloved teacher and coach who passed away suddenly in 2001, this award is given to the baseball player who best exemplifies the qualities of honesty, integrity and sportsmanship.

Kayleigh Howard is the recipient of the Arthur Bolton Memorial Award, which was presented by Anne Porter, physical education teacher. Named for the late father of accomplished field hockey player Katherine Bolton, ’00, this award is given to the athlete who has demonstrated exemplary sportsmanship and proficiency in field hockey.