Glenna Stone moves to larger quarters

Though she recently celebrated the opening of a new location for her business on May 16, Glenna Stone is no stranger to Chestnut Hill.

A Hill resident for nine years before moving to Wyndmoor, Stone had been operating her self-named interior-design store on West Highland Avenue for approximately two-and-a-half years before deciding to expand her business to a larger location at 8219 Germantown Ave. After taking about three months to transfer everything and holding an open house on the 16th, Stone is looking forward to further growing her business in a neighborhood with which she is quite familiar.

“The space on Highland was one that we had just outgrown,” Stone said. “We were growing and expanding already, and we wanted a space for more employees, a showroom and a conference room space for clients to come into.

“I was living in Chestnut Hill when we first opened up on Highland. I’ve always loved the town and community, and this just seemed like a perfect fit to do business here as well.”

Though the location is officially open for business, it is not a regular store where anyone can just walk in. It is an appointment-only showroom available to both current and prospective clients run by Stone and her team: Nicole Fuscia, Kate Stauffer, Andrea Kudzmas and Abigail Gabriel.

With everything now finalized at the Germantown Avenue location, Stone is anticipating being able to help clients in new and interesting ways.

“The thing that excites me most is just how we’ve managed to transform that space into what it is now,” Stone explained. “One thing in particular is that the new conference room allows us to project designs onto a large TV, which should be helpful for clients.”

One part of the moving process that proved to be somewhat difficult for Stone was having to get the proper permits, as the building is a historic property listed by the Philadelphia Historic Commission. Though it was tedious at times, the work proved to be worth it, as the historical nature of the building was one of the elements that most appealed to her. It is also the site where the Chestnut Hill Conservancy was founded as the Chestnut Hill Historical Society in 1967, giving her an even stronger connection to the area.

“This neighborhood definitely has a wonderful community feel,” Stone said. “I run into people I know all the time when I’m walking up and down the Avenue. There’s also a good-sized client base, which is just another reason to stay and expand.”

For more information, visit GlennaStone.com.