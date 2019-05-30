‘Outdoorable’ dining in Mt. Airy; Supper Sessions start on June 5

by Sue Ann Rybak

Now in its fourth year, Mt. Airy Supper Sessions will return on Wednesday, June 5, 5 p.m. to 10 p.m. The signature event, originally modeled after Mt. Airy version of Night Markets, will once again transform the 7100-7200 block of Germantown Avenue into a large outdoor cafe where patrons can enjoy food from the block’s 10 different restaurants: Cresheim Valley Grain Exchange, Earth Bread + Brewery, Golden Crust Pizza, Jamil’s Cafe, The Juice Room, Jyoti Indian Bistro, McMenamin’s Tavern, Mi Puebla, Pizzeria Nonna and Trattoria Moma.

And for those foodies who long for more typical street fare goodies, there will be four food trucks: Bonjour Creperie (crepes), La Chocolatera (drinkable chocolate – cocoa, smoothies, frozen drinks), Milk & Sugar, (sweets and cupcakes) and Papermill Foods (spring rolls/burritos).

Brad Maule, communications director for Mt. Airy CDC, said this year’s event will be held on the first Wednesday of each month from June to October with the exception of July because of the Fourth of July holiday. This year’s Supper Sessions will be held on June 5, July 10, August 8, September 4 and October 12.

“We originally started Supper Sessions in response to street fare, which was the Mt. Airy version of Night Markets,” he said. “It ran from 2010-2015. It grew really large and bought out about 10,000 people, but the feedback we got from local restaurants and bars was that while it attracted a lot of people to Mt. Airy, people weren’t really coming back to dine. In fact, it had a negative effect on local restaurants the evening of the Night Market.

“So in 2016, we decided to change the formula. We changed the emphasis from food trucks to local art vendors. It was a success. P.J. McNemanim suggested we bring back a few food trucks to relieve some of the pressure from the local restaurants and after consulting other restaurant owners, we did.”

Maule said that in 2017, they added two food trucks to the event. This year, they decided to add two more food trucks. However, he said they don’t plan on adding any more in the future.

In the past, the event was held weekly and featured live music by four different performers. Last year, Maule said, they decided that a D.J. would provide music for the event. Maule said that in the future, Mt. Airy CDC would like to expand the event and see more vendors up and down the avenue.

In addition to vendors, several local businesses will be open later including Queenie’s Pets, Larry Daniels, Edward Jones Financial Advisor, Rothe Florists, Blacqskirt, I Spy You Buy and Urban Boutique.

Mt. Airy CDC will also be selling a special stainless steel collectible cup available for $10.

“The cup gets you beer specials at the four bars on the block [Cresheim Valley Grain Exchange, Earth Bread + Brewery, McMenamin’s Tavern and Pizzeria Nonna],” said Maule.

For more information about Supper Sessions, go to GoMtAiry.com