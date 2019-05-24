Chestnut Hill VFW Post 5205 will hold Memorial Day Ceremony

The Chestnut Hill VFW Post 5205 will once again mark Memorial Day on Monday, May 27 with a service and a ceremony. The day will begin at 9 a.m. with a Memorial Day mass at Our Mother of Consolation, 9 E. Chestnut Hill Avenue.

The day will continue with a series of commemorations at each of the neighborhood’s war memorials, beginning at 11 a.m. at Buckley Park, Germantown Avenue and E. Hartwell Lane. It will continue to the Water Tower memorial at Southampton Avenue and Ardleigh Street and conclude at the World War I memorial at Mermaid Lane and Winston Road.