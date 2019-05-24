Blossom sale closes for $4 million

After agreeing to purchase the property that was formerly Blossom Philadelphia last month, the Goldenberg Group has officially closed on the sale of the 4.4-acre space.

The Blue Bell-based real estate developer purchased the property for $4 million after Blossom officially closed its doors on Dec. 31, 2018. Further details on the project are still forthcoming.

“We appreciate the significance of this parcel to Chestnut Hill, and while we have not finalized our plans, we are committed to developing the site with respect for the surrounding community,” said Seth Shapiro, chief operating officer of Goldenberg.