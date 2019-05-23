GoFundMe for Hill July 4 celebration

July 4 will mark the 103rd anniversary of the Chestnut Hill Bocce Club’s July 4th Celebration. The event will begin at 9 a.m. with a bicycle parade, which starts at the corner of Devon Street and Hartwell Lane.

Races will also be held that day, with prizes given out along with free t-shirts for all participants. Free lunches, including hot dogs and ice cream, will be provided. Children can also look forward to free balloons and face painting, along with a magic show and petting zoo.

Last year, the Chestnut Hill Bocce Club managed to raise over $15,000 in donations. To donate to this year’s July 4th celebration, visit the club’s GoFundMe page.